Zelensky and Pistorius visit Ukrainian soldiers

German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hold a joint press conference during their visit to a military training area to learn about the training of Ukrainian soldiers on the "Patriot" anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius have been to see Ukrainian troops being trained to use the Patriot air defence system.

The two visited a military training area in northern Germany on Tuesday afternoon. The exact location was not disclosed for security reasons.

Zelensky arrived from Berlin on Tuesday, where he took part in an international reconstruction conference for his country and then gave a speech in the Bundestag.

He emphasized that at least seven more Patriot systems are needed to protect Ukrainian cities and metropolitan areas. "Air defence is the answer to everything," he said, referring to the Russian attacks with glide bombs, cruise missiles and drones.

Germany has so far supplied Ukraine with two Patriot systems and associated missiles. A third unit, on which Ukrainian soldiers are currently being trained, has been promised to Ukraine and is to be delivered soon.

According to the Bundeswehr, nine systems will remain in Germany. Eight new systems are currently being ordered.

The Patriot air defence missile system can be used to combat enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. The defence missiles can hit targets at a distance of around 100 kilometres at altitudes of up to 30 kilometres.

