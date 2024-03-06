Zelensky and Mitsotakis Mark Attack That Killed Odesa Children

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday, March 6, visited the scene of a deadly Russian attack in the city of Odesa, after another missile strike was reported near their motorcade.

Mitsotakis told reporters that the two leaders were at the Port of Odesa when air sirens rang out and had no time to seek shelter, and there were “explosions … close to them.”

The two later visited a memorial outside the high-rise apartment block where five children were killed by a Russian drone strike days earlier.

Explosions rang out during the funeral for one child and his mother earlier on Wednesday.

An unknown number of people were killed and wounded in the March 6 strike, Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne quoted Zelensky as saying. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful