Zelensky meets Prime Minister Sánchez and King Felipe in Spain

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky (L), is received by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez (r), upon his arrival for a meeting at La Moncloa Palace. During their meeting, Sanchez and Zelensky signed a new bilateral security agreement, as Ukraine has already done with other EU and NATO countries. Carlos Luján/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Madrid on Monday for his first official visit to Spain.

Zelensky was greeted by King Felipe VI on landing at Madrid-Barajas airport and later met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The two leaders plan to sign a bilateral security agreement, the Spanish government website said. Zelensky is then expected to attend a royal reception.

Spanish media also reported on a possible visit to the House of Representatives of the Spanish parliament later in the afternoon.

Zelensky's visit to Spain and Portugal was originally planned for the middle of the month. However, the Ukrainian president was forced to postpone following the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region.

A new date for a visit to Portugal has not yet been officially announced, although there was speculation in Lisbon that Zelensky could fly on to Portugal from Spain.

