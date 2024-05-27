Zelensky to meet Prime Minister Sánchez and King Felipe in Spain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ahead of their meeting. Zelensky is due to visit Spain on 27 May where Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will receive him, Spanish government announced on 27 May. According to the Spanish royal family, a meeting with King Felipe VI is also on the agenda. -/Ukrainian Presidency/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to visit Spain on Monday.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will receive the guest at 12 noon (1000 GMT), his left-wing government announced in Madrid on Monday.

The signing of a bilateral security agreement is planned, the television station RTVE reported.

According to the Spanish royal family, a meeting with King Felipe VI is also on the agenda at around 2 pm.

Spanish media further reported on a possible visit to the House of Representatives of the Spanish Parliament later in the afternoon.

The visit to Spain and Portugal was originally planned for the middle of the month. However, Zelensky cancelled these and other foreign trips following the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region.

A new date for a visit to Portugal has not yet been officially announced, although there was speculation in Lisbon that the Ukrainian president could fly on to Portugal from Spain.