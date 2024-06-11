Zelensky to German lawmakers: Putin's defeat is our common interest

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech at the German Parliament (Bundestag). Zelensky is in Berlin for the International Ukraine Reconstruction conference in Berlin. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on his country's supporters to work together to successfully end the Russian war against his country in a speech to Germany's parliament in Berlin on Tuesday.

Russia must not be allowed to continue its march through Europe, Zelensky told German lawmakers in an emotional speech on Tuesday. He said Putin has become used to subjugating others but must be broken of that habit.

"It is in our common interest that Putin personally lose this war," Zelensky said.

The war must be ended in such a way that there is no doubt who has won, said Zelensky, whose speech was repeatedly interrupted by applause. Three large flower arrangements in the Ukrainian colours blue and yellow lay in front of the lectern.

At the end, he was hailed with a standing ovation that lasted several minutes.

Russia must take full responsibility for unleashing the war and by forced to "pay for all the damage caused by this aggression," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian President was greeted with prolonged applause from members of Germany's parliament, the Bundestag. He entered the packed plenary chamber alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and ministers from his coalition government also attended the speech.

The Ukrainian president thanked Germany for supporting his country, particularly acknowledging Germany's supply of Patriot air defence systems, which he credited with saving "thousands" of lives.

