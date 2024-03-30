Zelensky dismisses several advisers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference at the German Chancellery. Zelensky categorically rejected attempts by Russian President Vladimir Putin to blame Kiev for a terrorist attack near Moscow on Friday. "After what happened yesterday in Moscow, Putin and the other bastards are of course just trying to put the blame on someone else," Zelensky said in his daily video address on 23 March Saturday evening. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

In the midst of Ukraine's current difficult military situation in its defence against the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed several advisers.

One of the people affected is Zelensky's assistant Serhiy Shefir, who had held the post since 2019, according to a decree published on Saturday.

A press spokesman justified the dismissals with an "optimization of personnel" in the presidential office, Ukrainian media reported.

Zelensky has replaced some high-ranking officials several times in recent months.

A particular stir was caused in February when the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, had to vacate his post and hand it over to Oleksandr Syrskyi.

More than two years after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the situation for Ukraine on the front is currently very difficult - also because Western aid is faltering.