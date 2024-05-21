Zelensky criticizes slow delivery of Western aid for air defence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again emphasized his country's urgent need for air defence weapons.

Ukraine most urgently needs more air defence systems and Western fighter jets, Zelensky said in his daily video address on Monday evening.

"Unfortunately, the free world lacks speed on these two issues," he said, adding that, due to its air superiority, Russia is able to destroy Ukrainian cities and defence positions with glide bombs.

According to Zelensky, the Russians actively used destructive tactics on the front lines near Kharkiv and in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk in the direction of Chasiv Yar and Pokrovsk.

Zelensky had already requested the delivery of two additional Patriot air defence systems several times in recent days.

He said that this would provide better protection for Kharkiv, which has been repeatedly attacked from the air. The city in north-east Ukraine is one of the hardest hit by the war.

The fighter jets also mentioned by Zelensky were promised to Ukraine a year ago. However, according to official information, the F-16s have still not arrived.

According to experts, the generally long delivery times of weapons from the West are allowing Russia to prepare for the new weapons.