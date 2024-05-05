Zelensky calls for prayers and unity as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter

A chaplain (C) blesses servicemen of Ukraine's 141st separate infantry brigade on Easter Eve near the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region. Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

President Volodymyr Zelensky offered words of encouragement and unity to Ukrainians as the country marked its third Easter at war on Sunday.

God is on Ukraine's side, Zelensky said, and "with an ally like that, life will definitely triumph over death."

He also called for people to be united in a "common prayer" for the Ukrainian soldiers who will once again have to spend an Easter in the trenches at the war's front line.

In Ukraine, as in Russia, many Orthodox Christians do not celebrate Easter until May 5.

In the course of Russia's invasion, however, Ukraine has adapted other Christian holidays to the calendar of Western churches. Christmas, for example, has now been brought forward from January to December 25.

People take part in the Ukrainian Easter overnight service at the Orthodox St. Theodosius Pechersky Monastery. Andreas Stroh/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

