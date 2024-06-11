Zelensky in Berlin makes urgent appeal for more air defence systems

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, speaks at the International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin. The International Reconstruction Conference for Ukraine will take place in Berlin on June 11 and 12. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again made an urgent plea for more air defence systems and aid to rebuild his country's ravaged energy infrastructure in a speech to a Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

Zelensky said that his country needs at least seven more Patriot air defence missile systems soon in order to protect major cities from frequent Russian airstrikes.

Those Russian attacks have focused on electricity infrastracture, among other targets, causing major damage.

Zelensky's remarks to the conference in Berlin were frequently interrupted by applause from the gathered leaders and officials from businesses and international organizations.

He thanked the German government, which is hosting the conference, for their efforts to supply more air defence and other aid, including two Patriot systems and promises of a third.

But despite aid received so far, Russian forces still hold a strategic advantage in the air, Zelensky said, with glide bombs, missiles and drones inflicting severe damage.

Zelensky said that the only way to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate for peace is to deny him the chance to make gains by force in Ukraine.

Ukraine has been asking its allies for more powerful weapons to stop the Russian attacks. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, also attending the conference, has continued to refuse some Ukrainian requests, including for long-range Taurus cruise missiles.