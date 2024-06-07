Zelensky to address German parliament on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks on video screens in the Bundestag and receives applause from the government. Zelensky will give a speech in the German Bundestag on Tuesday. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will give a speech in the German parliament next Tuesday, during his visit to Berlin.

Parliamentary sources told dpa on Friday that Zelensky will address the Bundestag while attending the two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The German government had previously confirmed that Zelensky would open the conference on Tuesday together with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Zelensky addressed German lawmakers by video link on March 17, 2022, three weeks after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. At the time, the president made a passionate appeal to Germany's politicians to help his invaded country. His speech ended with a plea: "Support us. Support peace. Support every Ukrainian. Stop the war. Help us to stop it!"

Zelensky has addressed a host of legislatures of other nations over the past two years to appeal for military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian help.

The Bundestag will convene for a regular session next week. However, it will have to change its usual schedule to accommodate the speech, as normally only the parliamentary groups meet on Tuesday afternoon, and not the parliament as a whole.