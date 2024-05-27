Zelenskiy to Sign Security Deal With Spain During Madrid Visit

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he’ll sign a security agreement and discuss military support for Kyiv’s war effort during a trip to Spain on Monday for talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Zelenskiy will discuss weapons supplies and training for Ukrainian soldiers in talks with Sanchez, the Ukrainian leader said in a statement on Telegram. He’ll also coordinate steps ahead of a June 15-16 summit meeting in Switzerland and meet with parliamentary leaders and King Felipe VI.

Spain will commit to supplying weapons to Ukraine worth more than €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion), the largest single amount of military aid provided to another country by the government in Madrid, newspaper El Pais reported Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter it didn’t identify by name.

The package will include Patriot missiles, 19 Leopard battle tanks, and other weapons manufactured in Spain, the paper said. The aim is to deliver the first 10 Leopards by the end of June along with the missiles and additional ammunition, it added.

