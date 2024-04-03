Zebulon Middle was on Code Red lockdown while police investigated report of weapon

Zebulon Middle School was on a Code Red lockdown Wednesday afternoon while law enforcement agencies investigated a report of a weapon on campus.

The Wake County’s Sheriff Office and the Zebulon Police Department responded after receiving a report of a possible weapon on campus. After arriving and assessing the situation with school officials, the school was placed on a Code Red lockdown.

After a search of school property, it was determined that all students were safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the students reportedly involved were with law enforcement and school officials. Authorities said it is an ongoing investigation.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 3 p.m., officials said. The school normally dismisses at 3 p.m.

A number of schools were placed on lockdown across the state on Monday due to what turned out to be April Fool’s Day hoaxes.