Zebra captured after week on the run in Washington state

PORTLAND Ore. (KOIN) — The last of four zebras who escaped from a trailer on a Washington highway was captured by officials Friday evening after being on the run for almost a week.

Washington State Patrol officers began working to corral the four zebras on April 28 when they were seen roaming the highway.

Four zebras escaped onto the highway near North Bend, Washington on Apr. 28, 2024. (Courtesy: Washington State Patrol)

Authorities say the driver who was transporting the zebras to Montana stopped to secure the trailer when they escaped on I-90 eastbound near exit 32 close to North Bend.

Damascus veterinarian and nonprofit Dogs of Chernobyl get presidential praise

WSP said the community came together to help contain the loose animals and three out of the four were successfully wrangled within a few hours. The trio then continued their journey east back to Montana the following day.

According to Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC), the fourth zebra, now known as “Shug,” wandered around the Cascade foothills for most of the week.

But Friday evening, RASKC animal control officers and community members managed to recapture Shug, who was found in good condition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.