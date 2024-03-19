Zearing family accused of severely abusing family member

TechCrunch

The microbiome is a general term for the unique mix of bacteria and other microorganisms that each of us has in and on our bodies. What many companies have proposed is that by profiling one's microbiome, many related health problems or benefits can be identified, treated, or promoted. "These companies claim they can determine whether a customer’s microbiome is healthy or in 'dysbiosis' — out of balance — and suggest that if so, it could be the reason for one or more health problems," the group writes.