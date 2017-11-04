New Zealand trounces Scotland 74-6 at World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — New Zealand joined tournament co-hosts Australia in qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Rugby League World Cup with a record 74-6 win over Scotland at Christchurch on Saturday.

New Zealand followed up its 38-8 win over Samoa to remain on top of the Group B standings, and assured of a spot in the playoffs with its pool match against Tonga still to come.

Group A leaders Australia sealed its quarterfinal place on Friday by beating France after previously defeating England.

New Zealand's 14 tries to one victory over Scotland saw it top its previous highest score in test matches — 72-0 over a Pacific Island combination in 2008 — while Scotland suffered its heaviest ever international loss.