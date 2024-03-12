New Zealand skiers killed in Japan avalanche

STORY: Firefighters received a call on Monday morning that an avalanche had occurred at Mount Yotei on the Kutchan town side, which buried six people, Japanese police said.

Local media reported that the skiers were confirmed to be from New Zealand. A man and a woman were found unconscious at the site and taken to a local hospital but confirmed dead. A third person was wounded.

According to local reports, no avalanche warning was issued in the area before the accident.