New Zealand run chase narrowly fails, India wins series 2-1

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, left, and other players celebrate their victory over New Zealand's in their third one-day international cricket match in Kanpur, India, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

KANPUR, India (AP) — India won the third ODI against New Zealand in Kanpur by six runs on Sunday and took the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing 338, the Black Caps rode on half-centuries from Colin Munro (75), Kane Williamson (64) and Tom Latham (65), but fell agonizingly short in the spirited chase.

This was after Virat Kohli (113) struck his 32nd ODI hundred and put on 230 runs for the second wicket with Rohit Sharma (147) as India scored 337-6.

In reply, the visitors finished at 331-7 in 50 overs.