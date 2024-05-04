New Zealand and Germany agree to Antarctica cooperation

New Zealand signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute on Saturday to foster cooperation in Antarctica, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said.

Peters met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, where they witnessed the signing of an agreement between Antarctica New Zealand and the Alfred Wegener Institute.

"Antarctica is of increasing geostrategic and scientific interest, and this arrangement will broaden connections between our marine and polar science institutes," Peters said.

The pair also discussed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and enhanced cooperation in the Pacific, Peters said.

"New Zealand and Germany enjoy shared interests and values, including the rule of law, democracy, respect for the international system and human rights," he said.

"Germany is our largest export market in Europe. It is also New Zealand’s most important science and innovation partner and largest education market in Europe, and the source of significant numbers of tourists and young people on working holidays."

Baerbock also met with New Zealand's ministers Simon Watts and Judith Collins to discuss space, science and climate change cooperation.

She arrived in New Zealand on Friday from Australia, where she met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and visited a cybersecurity centre and an Australian Navy post in Adelaide.

On Sunday, she will become the German foreign minister to visit the island state of Fiji in the South Pacific.