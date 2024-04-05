Zeah Rees of Collins-Maxwell secured nearly 60 percent of votes in the Tribune's Student of the Week poll

Collins-Maxwell's Zeah Rees was the winner of the Ames Tribune's latest Student of the Week vote.

Zeah Rees of Collins-Maxwell won the Ames Tribune's latest Student of the Week vote in a close race.

Rees received 8,273 votes, or 58.25% of the total 14,203 votes cast to prevail over fellow nominee Cerra Muntz.

Rees sets a positive example for her peers with her actions and her academic performance. She is also willing to help others.

The last Ames Tribune Student of the Week was Collin-Maxwell's Vivian Kahler.

The other nominee for Student of the Week for April 5 was:

Cerra Muntz, Colo-NESCO

Cerra Muntz is an extremely active junior at Colo-NESCO. She recently ended her 2023-2024 term as Iowa FCCLA's Vice President of Public Relations. She is also running for FCCLA's National Executive Council this summer. Muntz is active in speech, FBLA, National Honor Society, band, choir, the spring musical, football cheer, and soccer.

About Student of the Week

This is a weekly contest. Polls open on Mondays and close on Thursdays. Students from public and private high schools in Story County are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to send nominees to studentoftheweek@amestrib.com.

