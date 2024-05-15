Zaxby's releases the MrBeast box, a collaboration inspired by the content creator

The MrBeast meal features hand-picked items from the YouTube star himself.

Zaxby’s has announced a new box deal and year-long partnership with YouTube content creator, MrBeast.

The saucy chicken chain will have the MrBeast box available at participating locations beginning Thursday. The box includes chicken fingers, fries, cheddar bites, Texas toast, Zaxby’s signature sauces and a new formulated milk chocolate bar. All of the items featured in the box were hand-picked by MrBeast himself.

““I grew up going to Zaxby's, so when we started talking and decided to make the MrBeast Box, I knew it'd be perfect to include my new Feastables bar in it,” Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, said in the press release. “It’s the world's best chocolate bar and the world's best chicken, simple as that.”

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, enjoys his box meal at Zaxby's.

The box, which was co-designed by MrBeast, has Zaxby’s colors and MrBeast’s logo. Zaxby’s and MrBeast plan to continue their collaboration together: The restaurant chain said that the two are working on video integrations and social media content in the near future.

“Just like MrBeast’s dedicated fanbase, Zaxby’s guests keep coming back for more to see how we’re raising the bar for quality,” Zaxby’s Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Patrick Schwing, said in the press release. “As a lifelong fan of the local Zaxby’s in Greenville, Jimmy is the perfect partner. Zaxby’s and MrBeast are bound by a mutual admiration, small-town roots, and a dedication to our craft.”

MrBeast box meal items

The MrBeast box includes chicken fingers, fries, cheddar bites, Texas toast, Zaxby’s signature sauces and a new formulated milk chocolate bar.

The items listed below are all food items that will be included in the Zaxby’s MrBeast box meal:

4 Chicken Fingerz: Zaxby’s said its chicken fingers are a, “hand-breaded premium-cut tenderloin that will be marinated for 12 hours.”

Crinkle Fries: The crinkle fries will be golden and crispy and with seasoning that will be embedded within its deep crinkles.

Cheddar Bites: Dipped in batter, the bite-sized White Cheddar cheese bites are fried to perfection.

Two slices of Texas Toast: The Texas toast will be served with a buttery garlic spread.

Two signature sauces: The sauces that will be featured are Zax Sauce and Ranch.

Milk Chocolate Bar: With an all-new formula, the milk chocolate bar features simple and high-quality ingredients.

Where will the MrBeast box meal be available?

The MrBeast Box meal will be available at participating Zaxby’s locations. Customers can order in-store, online or the in-app.

How much will MrBeast box cost?

The MrBeast box price will start at $12.99 for a limited time only.

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zaxby's releases the MrBeast box, a collaboration with content creator