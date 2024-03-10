Zardari sworn in as Pakistan’s new president

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif (L) exchanges views with newly elected President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari to congratulate him on his victory in the Presidential elections. -/PPI via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Asif Ali Zardari, the widower of Pakistan's former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was sworn in as the country’s 14th president on Sunday.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath in a ceremony at the presidential palace in Islamabad attended by civil and military leaders.

Zardari, the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is the first civilian to be re-elected as president for a second five-year term.

Zardari, 68, led the PPP after his wife was assassinated in a bomb and gun attack in 2007, and he became president in 2008.

Zardari’s new term begins amidst protests over alleged rigging in February’s national elections in which no party won a majority.

The party of jailed leader Imran Khan claims that it was not offered a level-playing field before the elections, and has since claimed that the results were rigged.

Zardari replaced Arif Alvi, a long-time ally of Khan.

Once a powerful office, Pakistan's presidency has been reduced to a figurehead role after its authority was curtailed in a 2010 constitutional amendment.