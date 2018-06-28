Zara and Mike Tindall name their daughter Lena Elizabeth in nod to the Queen

Zara and Mike Tindall (pictured at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) name their daughter Lena Elizabeth in nod to the Queen - POOL GETTY

Zara and Mike Tindall have named their new baby daughter Lena Elizabeth in a nod to the Queen, but their younger girl's forename has raised some eyebrows.

Lena Elizabeth Tindall, was born at Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire on Monday, June 18, weighing 9lb 3oz.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: "It was just a name they liked." But Lena has a multitude of meanings.

The name is a diminutive from Elena, which is an Ancient Greek name that means light, according to the London-based translation agency KL Translations Ltd.

But when taken from Latin as a noun, Lena means a female pimp or a woman who entices, allures or seduces.

The name is popular in Scandinavia, particularly in Sweden, where it is used both as a male and female forename. It is also a relatively common girl's name in Wales.

The newest addition to the royal family is a younger sister to four-year-old Mia Tindall.

Lena is 19th in line to the throne, and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's seventh great-grandchild.

The baby is also a second cousin to Prince George and Princess Charlotte and their younger brother Prince Louis, who was born just under two months ago.

Line of succession to the British throne

She is not an HRH, does not have a title and will be simply Miss Tindall. The family are said to be adapting well to becoming a family of four.

Zara, a champion equestrian rider who won a team silver in the London 2012 Olympics, and former England rugby captain Tindall have been together for 15 years and married in Edinburgh in July 2011.

The new baby is thought to be the heaviest royal baby in recent years, taking over the record from Zara's niece Savannah Phillips, who was 8lb 8oz when born in 2010.

When Zara - daughter of the Princess Royal - was born in 1981, she had no right to a title, being born down the female line as the offspring of a daughter of a sovereign.