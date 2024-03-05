Zaporizhzhia resident detained for allegedly planning terror attack in cooperation with Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Zaporizhzhia resident who was allegedly preparing a bomb attack against a post office in cooperation with Russian intelligence services, the SBU said on March 5.

Zaporizhzhia is a city in southeastern Ukraine some 35 kilometers north of the front line that has been repeatedly targeted by Russian strikes.

The suspect hid homemade explosives in a fruit box, which was to be shipped to the post office's storage department. Upon receiving confirmation that the parcel was delivered, the collaborator planned to set off the explosives by phone, the SBU said. He was detained before carrying out his supposed plan.

Russia hoped that the terrorist attack would cause multiple civilian casualties and spread panic in the front-line city, according to the SBU.

In addition to the planned bomb attack, the suspect was also allegedly tasked with passing information on the Ukrainian military to Russia.

The man was recruited by Russia's military intelligence service (GRU) in early 2023 with the help of an acquaintance living in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the SBU said. The suspect was said to have received instructions and money for the preparation of the explosives from the GRU and was promised a monetary reward for completing the task.

The alleged collaborator was charged with treason and preparing a terrorist act. He is currently in custody and faces life in prison.

