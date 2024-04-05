Zanesville Police Department asks public's help in search for missing man

Michael Bowen

ZANESVILLE — The Zanesville Police Department needs assistance finding a missing person.

On Wednesday, April 3, the Zanesville Police Department received a report in regards to a missing person, Michael Bowen, 34.

Bowen was last seen on Putnam Avenue around March 28. No clothing description was obtained, but he is 6-feet tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to contact the Zanesville Police Department, 740-455-0700. No further information is available.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Zanesville Police Department asks for help in search for missing man