Zanesville Middle School students have turned difficult situations into solutions

ZANESVILLE −Hailey Anderson and Levi Knott will travel to Washington D.C. in July as part of their prize for winning the Zanesville Middle School essay contest that falls under Ohio Attorney General’s partnership with the anti-violence program Do the Write Thing, which launched in Ohio in 2021.Zanesville is one of only five districts in the state that currently participates in the initiative, alongside Springfield, Canton, Lima, and Youngstown. Ten Zanesville seventh and eighth graders were elected as finalists from the 435 essays submitted. Levi and Hailey were then selected as the two winners.“The students are really honest in their writing. That’s what I perceive when I read these,” said Zanesville Superintendent Dr. Doug Baker. “They’re talking about something that is very close to their heart. Sometimes it can be issues that are going on in their family, with their friends, sometimes bigger issues in the community — there’s a lot of emotion in that.

Zanesville Middle School Principal Adrian Williams, left, and Assistant Principal Cedric Harris, right, are shown with Levi Knott and Hailey Anderson who won the Do the Write Thing essay contest and will go to Washington D.C. in July, where their essays will be entered into the Library of Congress with other winners from across the country.

“Sometimes when you read these essays your heart breaks a little with what you’re reading. You’re really rooting for a solution.”One of the requirements of the essays is that the middle school student must not only identify a problem, but also a solution.“(The state wants) to have our citizens starting at a young age not just identifying problems but constructively putting that energy into positive effect and making their community a better place,” said Baker.Zanesville Middle School Principal Adrian Williams said they’ve already implemented programs that sparked from this competition.“This year we implemented a program called Watch D.O.G.S., which stands for Dads of Great Students,” said Williams. “A lot of our students go home to no positive male role models. It’s a way to provide male figures in the building. They play basketball with the kids, eat food with them, talk to them. The kids love it.”Hailey and Levi are hoping their essays have an impact, too.Hailey writes about inclusive languageHailey, 12, in seventh grade, hopes that her school and many others begin using more inclusive language that doesn’t focus on parent-centered assumptions.“Schools could be a little bit more sensitive about the topic,” said Hailey, who wrote her essay on growing up without her mother. “If you go to the office and need to call someone, they always ask, ‘Which parent?’ But I spend a lot of time with my grandma, so if they said parent/guardian, that would be more inclusive because not everybody has a parent.”Hailey said her dad is proud of her and they’re both excited for her trip to Washington D.C.“I’m excited to represent my school,” she said.She’s also excited that her essay opened up a lane for herself and other kids like her to talk more openly about loss and other difficult emotions.“My solution talks about ways that schools and teachers could help children open up,” said Hailey. “So we could feel more comfortable talking about (our issues). The essay itself was a way towards that solution.”Levi wants to stop the bullyingSeventh grader Levi, 13, agreed that the essays have been not only educational, but therapeutic.“I do think they’re important because it could really help someone share their feelings,” said Levi. “Instead of keeping things inside they can write about how they feel about situations.”Levi wrote about his brother, who is on the spectrum, and how he was bullied.“The solution I said was we could get a speaker in or a counselor in the building at all times to see if the person who’s getting bullied could talk to the counselor and then the counselor could talk to the bullies and settle it that way.”Levi said his brother was excited for Levi’s win. “He was basically jumping up for joy.”Levi’s overall message to bullies is simple: “Stop bullying. Because you don’t know what that person is going through, and you could really hurt them and bring them down a lot.”TransformationWilliams said the essays have not only improved the writing of the students, but it’s improved communication throughout the building.“I think the biggest impact I’m seeing is kids are starting to open up more,” said Williams. “They’re feeling this is a space where they have trusted adults, whether it’s things at school or outside of the school.”And for Levi and Hailey, they get one more big achievement to add to their college applications someday: published author.“Their individual writing gets placed in a book and becomes part of the Library of Congress,” said Superintendent Baker. “They’re officially authors at that time.”Williams said the experience in D.C. has transformed the students who attend.“It definitely gets them involved in that civics aspects,” said Williams. “When they come back, they’re more involved, they lead more, they’re not afraid to voice their opinions, and most importantly, instead of just voicing problems, they bring solutions to the table.”

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Zanesville seventh-graders turn difficult situations into solutions