Zanesville man will spend at least 8 years in prison after rape conviction

ZANESVILLE − Diallo Jah-Quan Cummings, 22, of Zanesville, will serve at least eight years in prison for rape.

In December 2022 and January 2023, Cummings sexually assaulted the victim. The victim disclosed the assaults to case workers at Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services, who notified law enforcement authorities, according to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

He was arrested on Oct. 30 and entered a plea of not guilty on Nov. 7. A trial was scheduled for Jan. 16, however on Jan. 8 he changed his plea to guilty.

Muskingum County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark C. Fleegle sentenced Cummings on March 4.

“The successful prosecution of sexual assault cases is a team effort,” Prosecutor Welch said. “Prosecuting sexual assault requires a victim brave enough to report the assault, children’s service workers trained to help the child, law enforcement who properly investigate the case, and a community which is both ready and willing to support victims and hold predators accountable for crimes,” Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch said.

Court documents show he was originally charged with two counts of rape, first-degree felonies; two counts of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felonies; and kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

