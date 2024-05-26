Zane State College professor Mysti Hobson earns excellence award

ZANESVILLE – Mathematics Professor Mysti Hobson of Zane State College is the recipient of the annual NISOD Excellence Award.

"Receiving this award is an immense honor and I am deeply grateful for the nomination. It highlights the meaning behind why we do what we do at Zane State College: positively impacting students' lives. For me, it's about looking beyond equations and formulas to appreciate our students' unique perspectives and experiences and remembering the human connection is just as important as the mathematical content,” Hobson said.

Mysti Hobson of Zane State College.

"One of her many strengths is her ability to make math relatable and relevant to students," Zane State President Chad Brown said. Her approachable and welcoming teaching style makes complex subjects less intimidating, which is invaluable to our students. We are fortunate to have Professor Hobson at ZSC and I congratulate her on this well-deserved award." Excellence Award recipients are recognized during NISOD’s annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence from May 25 to 28.

NISOD’s Excellence Awards recognize men and women each year who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues. In 1989, in connection with a University of Texas at Austin national study of teaching excellence, NISOD hosted its first ceremony honoring NISOD Excellence Award recipients, according to a news release from Zane State.

