Zack Snyder lines up new TV series

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder has lined up a new TV series.

Through their production company The Stone Quarry, Snyder and his wife Deborah are producing a French Foreign Legion drama to be directed by their son Eli (via Deadline).

Titled Until the Last One and based over at AGC Television, the action will unfold across six one-hour episodes and follows a British deserter from the corps who is found two decades after fleeing his mercenary service and sent back into the danger zone.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Related: Why Rebel Moon was rejected as a Star Wars movie, and how it ended up on Netflix

Until the Last One charts "the violence and the politics of the global hotspots where the Legion are sent to fight and the emotional stories and scars carried by its recruits," added a description.

Created by Louis Philippe I in 1831, the Foreign Legion was infamous for its misfit-laden band of brothers who were gathered from all over the globe. They included criminals, adventurers, societal rejects and the dispossessed, often seeking a dramatic change of scenery.

Ahead of releasing the second part of their Netflix space opera Rebel Moon, Zack and Deborah shared in a joint statement: "We are thrilled to be working with the teams at AGC and Vertigo and reuniting with our old friends at Hollywood Gang.

"To be working with Eli whose growth and evolution as a filmmaker has been so exciting to watch. It is a terrific script about this secretive world we are excited for audiences to dive in to."



Netflix

Related: Zack Snyder offers update on Army of the Dead 2

AGC Studios chief creative officer Lourdes Diaz added: "We are incredibly excited to join forces with Stone Quarry, Vertigo and Hollywood Gang on this visionary project.

"We think Eli's distinctive directorial vision with [showrunner Matthew Parkhill's] powerful international thriller storytelling make this a uniquely compelling series for the international marketplace."



You Might Also Like