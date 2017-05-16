Zack Snyder confirms Wonder Woman 2 is in the works

From Digital Spy

Zack Snyder has confirmed that Wonder Woman 2 is in the works even before her first standalone movie hits cinemas.

According to a Twitter user who attended a Wonder Woman press event in Shanghai, China, the director confirmed that there will be a sequel for Gal Gadot's iconic character, although another female DC superhero will be hitting the screens first.

Deborah Snyder was said to have announced at the event that Joss Whedon's Batgirl will be the next female-led DC superhero outing.

Zack Snyder said there will have WONDER WOMAN 2！Deborah Snyder said the next female super hero movie is Batgirl！@BatmanNewsCom - Arthurwong (@ArthurWongDCEU) May 15, 2017

This means that a sequel for Wonder Woman is still some way off, considering we still don't even know who Joss will choose as his Batgirl, although he teased last month that he wouldn't be casting a 'star'.

"I'm not against movie stars, they're great. But you need somebody who is going to be just right and in a situation like this, the name carries a lot of weight so it's not as critical," he noted.

View photos Photo credit: DC Comics More

As for Wonder Woman, director Patty Jenkins already has an idea where further outings could take the character.

"I'm excited for her to come to America and become the Wonder Woman we are all familiar with from having grown up around her as an American superhero," she explained last month.

"I'd like to bring her a little farther along into the future and have a fun, exciting storyline that is its own thing."

Before that though, we've got the first Wonder Woman movie to (hopefully) enjoy when it hits UK cinemas on June 1 and US cinemas on June 2.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like