Zac Crewson lost his brother and mother to suicide. Now he walks to raise awareness

Zac Crewson of Salem is walking 1.5 miles every day with a weighted backpack until he reaches 54 miles. He started March 1 and plans to finish with a 6-mile walk on March 30, 2024, in nearby Damascus.

SALEM − Zac Crewson wears a weighted backpack as he walks with a heavy heart.

The 31-year-old family man hopes his journey will give the loved ones he lost to suicide an eternal purpose and prevent others from meeting the same fate.

Since March 1, Crewson has been on a 52-mile ruck walk − averaging 1.5 miles a day − to raise awareness about veteran suicides. He expects to complete his trek on Saturday with a six-mile walk from Salem to Damascus, ending at Dudley's Gs Pizza World.

LCpl. Jacob Crewson, a 2015 graduate of Sebring McKinley High School, served in the Marine Corps from 2015 to 2019. He died by suicide on March 28, 2022.

He lost his brother, Jacob Crewson, a Marine veteran, and mother, Jennifer Costello, to suicide.

Crewson said his walk − completed with a weighted backpack − is to honor them, help others and find solace. "There's a lot of help out there."

The suicide rate for veterans is higher than for civilians.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the current suicide rate for veterans is 57% higher than for civilians, averaging 17 deaths a day. The average has varied over the years, since 2001, and is currently on a downward trend.

Zac Crewson, 31, of Salem, reflects on the lives of his younger brother, Jacob, a Marine who died by suicide March 28, 2022, and his mother, Jennifer Costello, who died by suicide March 14, 2023. Crewson is walking 54 miles to raise awareness.

"There is nothing more important to VA than preventing veteran suicide − nothing," said Denis McDonough, secretary of veterans affairs, quoted in a 2023 VA report. "One veteran suicide will always be one too many, and we at VA will use every tool at our disposal to prevent these tragedies and save veterans’ lives.”

Crewson: 'It got me motivated to get out and spread awareness.'

The Crewson siblings − Zac, Jacob and sister Alyssa − grew up in Sebring, graduating from McKinley High School.

"We were a tight-knit family growing up in Sebring. We did everything together," Zac Crewson said. "My brother, sister and I were best friends growing up. (Jake) was the classic middle child, you know, a loose cannon. He was witty. There was nobody he wouldn't greet with a hug."

Jennifer Costello with her son Jacob Crewson in this undated photo. Crewson, a Marine veteran, was 25 when he died by suicide on March 28, 2022. Almost a year later, the 52-year-old Costello took her own life.

Jacob Crewson was a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 2015 to 2019. He left the military due to an injury and returned home. He graduated from technical school in diesel mechanics, living with his mom in Atwater, but struggled with civilian life. Their parents were divorced by then.

He took his life on March 28, 2022. He was 25.

After his death, his parents got involved in veterans programs, including Mission 22, and Costello spoke at events to raise awareness. “Their story continues as long as we say their name, when we stop saying the veteran’s names, then their story ends,” Costello said in October 2022.

The loss became too much.

"Less than a year later, my mom took her life, too," Zac Crewson said.

Jennifer Costello died March 14, 2023. She was 52.

Crewson said he took on the mantle of spreading awareness after his mother's death. He added four miles to his walk − a ruck walk is generally 48 miles − to honor his mom.

Zac Crewson, 31, of Salem, is completing a 52-mile ruck walk, carrying a weighted backpack, in honor of his late brother and mother. He said the challenge has been therapeutic.

"It has been pretty rough," Crewson said. "My brother's passing, the best way I can explain that, was kind of a clean break. I didn't see it coming. So when he passed away, it was kind of quick, it kind of hit you and then it was kind of gone."

He continued: "My mom, though, I was kind of staring that down for almost a year. I knew things weren't right. That one rocked me a little bit, until recently. It got me motivated to get out and spread awareness. It's been therapeutic."

Crewson: 'We have strong support.'

Zac Crewson is married with two children, ages 8 and 4. He works in Stark County. His sister lives in Girard. His father, Robert Crewson, is in Sebring. They remain close.

"My youngest daughter is 4, and I see so much of my brother in her. They're the same kid," he said. "After he passed away, I see my kids playing and it was like going back in time. I would see (our interactions) the same way at their ages."

Crewson said it is OK to seek mental health care and treatment. He hopes his walk encourages others to get support.

According to Veterans Crisis Line, these signs may indicate a veteran needs help or could be experiencing a crisis. Dial 988, then press 1, if you need support.

"My dad has this analogy: Imagine a jigsaw puzzle and there's two big pieces of the puzzle missing. You can still make out the picture. It's been tough, but we've had very strong support."

Dudley's will donate $2 for every large pizza and $1 for every smash sandwich purchased Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. to Mission 22, Crewson said.

If you need immediate support, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255, or text a message to 838255. Or, dial 988. Help also is available at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On X (formerly Twitter): @bduerREP

