YWCA honors Mamas Against Violence founder, mental health advocate for racial justice work

Counselor Marla Godette, left, speaks with Mamas Against Violence founder Bobbie Woods on Monday night after the YWCA North Central Indiana honored the two women for their work promoting racial justice at the Indiana University South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center.

SOUTH BEND — Standing up to accept an award for a group she founded two decades ago, Bobbie Woods wore a pin showing the face of her son Terrill. Pictured at his sister's wedding, he wore a suit and a purple bowtie. The words "You'll Always Be Loved" were written in white cursive above his head.

For the chance to tell him those words in person, the 70-year-old mother who founded Mamas Against Violence would give up any accolade, she said. When Terrill was 28, he was shot and killed inside of a restaurant on LaSalle Avenue in downtown South Bend.

Bobbie Woods wore a pin showing the face of her son Terrill, who was only 28 when someone shot and killed him in a restaurant in downtown South Bend.

Even while claiming an award Monday night for her group's efforts to curb gun violence and support grieving mothers, Woods had mixed feelings. She's doing what she feels God has called her to do. But the women she works with all understand that, though they value one another and their shared purpose, they live with a void that can't be filled.

"I didn’t choose to start this organization," Woods told a crowd gathered in Indiana University South Bend's Civil Rights Heritage Center, a formerly segregated public pool that's become a community space.

"I would say that I was chosen," Woods continued. "If I could change things, we wouldn’t have this organization."

YWCA North Central Indiana on Monday honored Woods and Marla Godette, a mental health professional and motivational speaker, for the two women's work promoting racial justice. Woods' award was named for Ella Baker, a largely behind-the-scenes organizer who played a crucial role in advancing Black civil rights in the 20th century. Godette's award paid homage to Sojourner Truth, an abolitionist born into slavery in 19th-century New York before escaping to freedom with her infant daughter.

YWCA's mission as a nonprofit is to empower women and eliminate racism, local CEO Susan Tybon said.

The numbers show that Black Americans are 10 times more likely to die from gun violence, she said, while Black women are twice as likely to be fatally shot by an intimate partner. And YWCA's nationally known Bridges Out of Poverty program aims to reduce income disparities between women of color and other groups, she said.

"You are using your personal life experience to help other people," Tybon said to the women, "and I so admire … what you do to help others and help the community, even though you’re struggling with your own process."

In her activism, Marla Godette operates under the slogan "Justice Screams," pictured above on a jacket. Godette began using the phrase in 2020 after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd.

Godette said her practice of "clinical mentoring" is designed to help people in disadvantaged situations gain a sense of their life's purpose. A graduate of the University of Michigan who earned her master's degree in counseling from Central Michigan, Godette often volunteers at the local YWCA chapter to teach classes on empowerment, mental well-being and suicide prevention, she said.

"It’s really helping them to build their esteem and helping them to understand that they are valuable in this world," Godette said of the women she speaks to at YWCA. "Somewhere that was broken. That was broken somewhere, and it can be fixed.”

For five years after Terrill's death, his mother couldn't say or hear his name without weeping.

He was the versatile athlete who played football, ran track and advanced deep into the state tournament as a wrestler his last two years at Riley High School. A father of two boys and three girls, according to Woods, Terrill was studying to earn his bachelor's degree at Indiana University South Bend when he died.

After her 28-year-old son was fatally shot in 2003, Bobbie Woods founded the South Bend group Mamas Against Violence, which provides a space for people who have lost loved ones to gun violence to grieve and advocate for nonviolent conflict resolution.

But the night Terrill was stolen from her, Woods had made God a promise.

"If He would just help me through that loss — not save his life, but help me through the loss — I'd be willing to do whatever it was that He had for me to do," she said.

Following His call led her down a 21-year path to Monday night. She's spent the years alongside other grieving mothers who advocate in schools, businesses, churches and wherever people might hear their calls for nonviolent conflict resolution and investment in poverty-stricken neighborhoods.

"It’s not an easy job, because every time somebody loses a child, I relive my loss," Woods said. "I’m the one that talks to that mother and tells her that it’s gonna be OK — I can’t tell you when, but I know you’re gonna be OK."

"I made it," she tells the women in her group. "You’ll make it, too."

Email South Bend Tribune city reporter Jordan Smith at JTsmith@gannett.com. Follow him on X: @jordantsmith09

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Michiana YWCA honors women for work promoting racial justice