A banner is carried from the parking lot of the Charles Martin Youth Center in a recent year by people taking part in the Mamas Against Violence Remembrance Walk in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — A mental health professional and the group Mamas Against Violence will be honored April 29 at the 2024 Racial Justice Awards from the YWCA North Central Indiana.

The award presentations, which are open to the public, will start at 5 p.m. at the IU Civil Rights Heritage Center, 1040 W. Washington St. Each year, the YWCA recognizes those in the community who work to achieve racial and social justice.

The winner of the Sojourner Truth Award is Marla Godette, a mental health professional and certified life purpose coach. She is credited with being a passionate social justice advocate in the areas of education, anti-bullying in schools, birth equity and other issues that disproportionately affect people of color.

The nonprofit Mamas Against Violence will be honored for raising awareness and preventing violence in the community. It was formed more than 20 years ago in response to the high rate of gun violence and homicides in the Black community, especially among young Black men.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: YWCA to honor women with Racial Justice Awards