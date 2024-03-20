Yvrose Germain, reported missing in Willingboro, dies in hit-and-run accident

BURLINGTON TWP. – An elderly woman reported missing from her Willingboro home was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver here, police say.

Yvrose Germain, 75, was hit by a northbound vehicle on Interstate 295, according to New Jersey State Police.

It was the second fatal accident in Burlington County within a week. A Sicklerville woman died in a multi-vehicle crash in Southampton on March 15, police said.

Germain’s body was found around 8:15 a.m. on March 17 by troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian accident near milepost 46.8.

Willingboro police had reported Germain was missing one day earlier.

Germain, who was 5-foot-1 and weighed 95 pounds, had been diagnosed with dementia, according to township police.

The police department announced her death “with heavy hearts” on its Facebook page.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time,” said the post, which also thanked the community for its assistance during a search for Germain.

An investigation is under way.

Camden County woman dies in crash

In the other accident, Angela Johnson, 41, died March 15 from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle accident in Southampton three days earlier.

Johnson was driving an SUV on eastbound Route 38 when her vehicle struck the driver’s side of another eastbound vehicle, a Toyota Nissan, according to an account from New Jersey State Police.

Her vehicle then veered into the westbound lane and hit an oncoming truck.

Both Johnson’s vehicle and the truck then collided with the Toyota, the account said.

Johnson was flown to an area hospital, but did not survive her injuries.

The Toyota's driver had minor injuries.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Willingboro woman found dead on I-295 after being reported missing