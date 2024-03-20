Yume Dumplings owner brings 'Hong Kong-style café' to Worcester's downtown

Yume Dumplings, 5 Pleasant St., Worcester, opened earlier this year, unveiling delicious steamed and seared dumplings, Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings) and a variety of noodle and rice dishes, sandwiches, salads, desserts and Asian-inspired coffee drinks.

Samuel Cheng’s latest business venture is a few steps away from Worcester City Hall. Cheng signed the lease in fall of 2023, cleaning and renovating before the official opening of his “Hong Kong-style” café. He is managing partner, with a co-owner friend who lives in New York. FYI: Yume Dumplings took over ground floor space occupied by A Taste of Monrovia, a restaurant that offered Liberian cuisine,

Yume in Japanese means “dream, vision,” according to Cheng, who has strong entrepreneurial goals. The dumpling shop’s menu isn’t overwhelming, just one page filled with Cheng’s “taste-tested” recipes. Under Snacks, considered appetizers at most local restaurants, customers can choose vegan items, such as vegetable spring rolls, scallion pancake and edamame. There’s also the classic mac n’ cheese bites and traditional jalapeno poppers and crab Rangoon. Buttermilk chicken sandwich options include Katsu chicken, a Japanese-style fried chicken cutlet coated with crispy panko.

Yume Dumplings currently is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; Closed Sunday (Cheng family day). Dine in (several tables), take-out, delivery and curbside pickup. Telephone: (508) 304-1936. Connect on Facebook for updates. Note: Seasonal hours may change.

Cheng is well-recognized as former owner of Blue Shades on Park Avenue in Worcester, which closed after the pandemic. Cheng took a couple years off, giving him the chance to “take a break, re-organize his life and to be more involved with his family.” He explained how time off gave him a new perspective on restaurant work-life balance. “In this industry, you work long hours and do whatever it takes to succeed,” said Cheng, whose wife, Crystal, often helps out at Yume Dumplings. The couple have a four-year-old daughter and a teenage son, a student at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester.

Cheng, his parents and siblings, were among refugees who fled Vietnam by boat following the end of Vietnam War in 1975. When Cheng opened Blue Shades in 2017 he made a point to thank the Worcester Jewish Community that accepted his Vietnamese family in the city. Cheng attended Worcester Schools and the University of Massachusetts. He owned two hibachi/sushi restaurants in the state and through the years has helped in family businesses. He also has a real estate license in Massachusetts and is a notary public.

In Vietnam, Cheng said his mother made delicious Cantonese Chinese food, with regional variations. “I think her food is what made me so interested in cooking and working in a kitchen.” Vietnamese love their food and cooks make the most of each region’s special ingredients, he said.

When it comes to family meals, Cheng does most of the cooking. He said his wife and kids sometimes would rather have ‘Dad cook at home’ than eat out at a restaurant. “Family time is important,” he said.

Cheng’s sister, Tiffiniy Cheng of Worcester, is the person who encouraged her brother to open businesses in the city. She also came up with the idea of serving a variety of waffles and toppings at the former Blue Shades. Cheng said he when he was young he sometimes would make a meal for his sister because of his parent’s work schedule. He told Tiffiniy that it was his secret recipe when he served her beef stew. “It was actually Dinty Moore Beef Stew that I served over white rice, with a splash of Tabasco,” said Cheng. “In a friendly way, to this day it haunts my sister that I called it a secret recipe. We still joke about it.”

Yume Dumplings is meant to be fun and fast-casual, according to Cheng, who is super friendly and loves food talk. He said he is especially thankful for his loyal Blue Shades fan base that has followed him to his new business.

Good vibes all around.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: The Dish: Samuel Cheng looks to the future with Yume Dumplings