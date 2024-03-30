Yuba County's top young spellers compete

Mar. 29—The Yuba County Office of Education hosted the 2024 spelling bee at the Yuba County Government Center on Thursday, giving students in grades 4-8 a chance to represent Yuba County in the California State Spelling Bee in April.

Competing students were previously named spelling champions at their schools and districts before moving to the county level. First and second place winners from the elementary and junior divisions will advance to the state championships.

In preparation for the event, students were given a list of words to practice. However, the competition was not limited to the practice list and increased in difficulty over time, said Katherine Rosser, spell master for Thursday's event.