Yuba City men linked to alleged 'street racing and sideshow' after fiery crash

Mar. 25—Two Yuba City men were apprehended after what the Sutter County Sheriff's Office called a "street racing and sideshow" incident that took place on Sunday night in and around the city, officials said Monday.

At about 10 p.m. on Sunday, the Yuba City Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a silver Infiniti reportedly driven by 24-year-old Jonathan Rangel Ramirez in the area of Franklin Road, according to the sheriff's office. The Infiniti allegedly evaded the department and could no longer be located.

Around the same time, Sutter County deputies were observing traffic at Railroad Avenue and Stewart Road when Ramirez allegedly drove through an intersection with a stop sign at about 100 mph. His vehicle then reportedly headed toward the area of Bogue Road and Garden Highway, traveling northbound on Garden Highway at what authorities claimed was a "consistent speed" of about 100 mph.

After a "short pursuit" northbound on Garden Highway by Sutter County deputies, officials said "the Infiniti crashed into a curb at Garden Highway and Epley Drive, colliding with a power pole and the bus stop on Garden Highway."

As a result of the crash, officials said the engine compartment of the vehicle caught on fire. Both Ramirez and his passenger, 29-year-old Guillermo Figueroa of Yuba City, were removed from the Infiniti. Both Ramirez and Figueroa were transported to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

"Both occupants were highly intoxicated, and alcohol was located in the vehicle," officials claimed. "Due to the nature of this incident, a DUI warrant was issued for Ramirez's blood sample. A parole hold was placed on Figueroa and potential charges will be added."

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said it is "believed" that Ramirez was involved in a "street racing and sideshow" event.

"At this time the Sutter County Sheriff's Office and the Yuba City Police Department would like to make a statement regarding street racing and sideshows," the sheriff's office said. "We have found this to be problematic in our area and would like to refrain from any further incidents as such. If you see what you believe to be a street race or sideshow, please contact local authorities."

As of Monday, Ramirez was still at UC Davis receiving treatment. Figueroa was at the Sutter County Jail as of Monday with no bail set.

According to court records, Figueroa pleaded no contest in August 2018 to attempted murder for an incident that occurred in September 2017 in Yuba City. The attack, the Appeal previously reported, was believed to be gang-related.

Figueroa was one of two men arrested for reportedly slashing another man's face and neck. He was sentenced to serve about five years in prison for his involvement in the 2017 incident, court records show.