Ysleta ISD reveals 2024-25 support employee, teachers of the Year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) announced the 2024-25 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year, as well as the 2023-24 Support Employee of the Year, at a gala held Saturday at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center at Fort Bliss.

The winners were as follows:

Elementary Teacher of the Year: Claudia Cantu-Payne — kindergarten teacher at Thomas Manor Elementary School.

Secondary Teacher of the Year: Lauren Uribarri — Teacher and Student Activities Director at Eastwood High School.

Support Employee of the Year: Blanca Garcia — Special Education instructional aide at Eastwood High School.

“Cantu-Payne, who began her career in education in 2018 as a kindergarten teacher, chose to become an educator after being inspired by her mother, who was also a teacher,” according to YISD. “She saw firsthand the joy, passion, and dedication her mother brought to her classroom when she interacted with students – and she also noticed the positive impact she had on her students.”

YISD says Cantu-Payne enjoys leading extracurricular activities, sports, UIL and assisting with the Wranglerettes drill team.

Other finalists for Elementary Teacher of the Year were: Larry Aguirre (Del Valle ES), Alexandra Cruz (Sageland ES), Yamel Ibarguen (Mission Valley ES) and Kaleesa White (Dolphin Terrace ES).

“Uribarri says her love for education was passed down to her from a long line of strong women who instilled in her a deep appreciation of literacy. From these women, she says she is most indebted to her mother, a lifelong inspiration who fulfilled Uribarri’s needs with her love and words of encouragement,” according to YISD.

YISD says Uribarri is a Pure Barre Fitness Instructor who enjoys literature and great coffee in her spare time. Her students would describe her as a role model who values kindness and empathy.

Other finalists for Secondary Teacher of the Year were: Sergio Nathan (Bel Air HS), Eduardo Quintanilla (Eastwood MS), Alicia Villalobos (Bel Air MS) and Sarah Welsh (Valle Verde Early College HS).

“Garcia, a leader among her Special Education colleagues, models positive classroom behaviors in order to foster student success at Eastwood High School,” according to YISD. “She began working at Ysleta ISD in 2018 as a cafeteria cook at Ysleta Pre-K Center, and is known for her reliability, professionalism, and teamwork, which makes a significant impact on students beyond the classroom.”

YISD says Garcia volunteers with the Special Olympics and folklorico performances, helps chaperone at school dances and actively participates in homecoming and graduation activities.

Other Support Employee of the Year finalists were: Adrian Aguayo (Pasodale ES), Diana Ayala (Del Valle HS), Maribel Chavez (Bel Air HS) and Katherine Grant (Hanks HS).

In addition, Cantu-Payne and Uribarri will now go on to compete in the Teacher of the Year competition for ESC Region 19.

