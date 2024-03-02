Ysleta ISD employee arrested for allegedly having relationship with student

An Ysleta Independent School District employee was arrested on suspicion of having an improper relationship with a student, authorities said.

Ryan Anthony Avalos, 33, was arrested Friday, March 1, on suspicion of improper relationship between an educator and student, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Police did not state what school Avalos worked at or his job position at the school. District officials could not immediately be reached for comment. Jail records did not list an attorney for Avalos.

Ryan Anthony Avalos

An investigation into Avalos began in January after an El Paso Police Department school resource officer received a call from a school reporting a student was having a relationship with Avalos, officials said.

The investigation by the El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Children unit revealed Avalos started having a relationship with a student in November, officials said.

Police did not release any other information on the investigation into Avalos.

Avalos was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He has yet to post bail and remains incarcerated , jail logs show.

Avalos is the second El Paso-area school district employee to be arrested on suspicion of having an improper relationship with a student in less than three weeks.

El Dorado High School band director Carl Andre Ortega, 44, was arrested Feb. 16 by Socorro Independent School District Police Department officers on suspicion of improper relationship between an educator and student.

