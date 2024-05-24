Ysleta ISD announces new Capistrano ES principal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) has named a new principal for the Capistrano Elementary School.

Marisa Luna Holguin, who currently serves as a principal in the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD), was selected as the school’s principal and will start on Monday, July 8, according to a press release sent by YISD.

Holguin began her career in education in 2006 as an early childhood bilingual teacher in El Paso. She went on to teach in Fort Worth, eventually returning to El Paso as a schoolwide campus coordinator at YISD’s former Robert F. Kennedy Pre-K Center, according to the press release.

At YISD, Holguin has also served as an instructional specialist and an assistant principal at Vista Hills and North Star elementary schools.

Holguin holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies bilingual education from the University of Texas at El Paso and a master’s degree in educational administration from Wesleyan University in Fort Worth.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.