Ysleta ISD to announce scholarship winners

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta Independent School District’s (YISD) Ysleta Education Foundation will be holding a scholarship awards ceremony for college-bound high-school seniors.

The ceremony will take place at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at the Ysleta High School Auditorium, located at 8600 Alameda Ave.

According to the news release by YISD, Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre and district administrators will be announcing the scholarship awards to graduating high-school seniors and recognizing the students’ academic achievements, leadership and community services.

The Ysleta Education Foundation, established in 1992, has awarded over 2,000 scholarships over the years, totaling over $4.7 million in scholarships, according to YISD.

“Scholarship recipients represent a broad spectrum of excellence in academics, leadership, and community service, and go on to attend and graduate from postsecondary institutions across the United States,” according to the news release.

