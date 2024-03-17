'You've got to learn': Inside the city's renewed focus on AED training

Port Huron City Councilwoman Teri Lamb, far right, and fellow registered nurse and volunteer Kathy Romig, head a training session for CPR and AEDs on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the Municipal Office Center. Lamb recently got recertified to teach training to city employees after council agreed to put AEDs in all police vehicles.

Groups of Port Huron city staffers rotated performing CPR and carefully sticking small automated external defibrillator panels on the chest and side of manikins on Tuesday.

Nearby, on a conference room floor, a voice from a tiny red AED device reminded them of each step to revive their model victims.

They first got a rundown on just the CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, an hour earlier, guiding their models’ heads back to simulate breaths in between 30-count bouts of chest compressions — the success of each move at two inches deep measured by a small light emanating green.

After several rounds, it was harder than some said they anticipated.

“If you’re not breaking a sweat, you’re not doing it right,” City Councilwoman Teri Lamb told them with a laugh.

It was one of eight, 12-person sessions held over the last couple of weeks for city employees training them in CPR and AED use.

Inspections clerk Keshia-ann Evans, left, simulates steps in CPR on manikin while Maddy O'Farrell, an administrative assistant, prepares to place AED panels on the model on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, as blight inspector Don Egypt watches on nearby.

On Tuesday, the atmosphere was light, and occasionally laughter broke out as the group roleplayed checking the scene, approaching a subject, and voicing the commands to bystanders and fellow responders they’d seen in a demonstration video.

Lamb, a registered nurse, volunteered to head the trainings, getting a helping hand from fellow nurse and volunteer Kathy Romig. The informal setting could be silly and fun, Romig said, admitting the camaraderie helped them teach.

But she said, “You’ve got to learn. So, you see (someone else) doing CPR and approach a scene anywhere you’re at — it doesn’t have to be at work — you want to say, ‘Hey, I’m trained in CPR and AEDs, let me help you.’ The more people you get out there, we won’t have a situation like we had.”

In January, Port Huron councilmembers agreed to install AEDs in all 19 of the city police department’s vehicles and train officers in how to use them — a suggestion that came from the father of Joshua Conant, the 26-year-old who died outside the Roche Bar Nov. 4.

Those devices were slated to be in place and the city’s police officers trained by the start of this month.

Port Huron City Clerk Cyndee Jonseck practices performing CPR on a manikin on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the Municipal Office Center. She was one of 12 city employees in a training session.

By the end of February, Lamb said she realized how many other people across the city weren’t trained in how to use AEDs, announcing she got recertified to lead a training effort among city staff outside the police department.

Police have said Conant died after several bouncers at the Roche pinned him down outside the bar’s entrance on Quay Street. Although loved ones and officials have acknowledged that CPR was later performed on him while he was handcuffed, full details surrounding the incident have not been publicly released.

One councilmember later said putting AEDs in patrol cars to aid in future life-saving efforts was a no-brainer.

“Obviously, I can’t do anything about that situation,” Lamb said late last month, referencing Conant’s death. “But if I can do something to prevent it from happening again. So, I reached out and went and recertified. … It took us probably a month to get the equipment, the little pieces of equipment you need to have to train. Back when COVID hit, everything was online. Well, you can’t learn how to do that online. You physically have to do this.”

John Harnish, who was appointed the city’s health and safety director last September, said the CPR and AED training available to employees is nothing new, but rather, a pre-existing program. Seventeen AEDs had also already long been kept across city facilities before City Council moved to put devices in patrol cars.

Still, Harnish said they likely had “more people sign up” for training this year because of Conant’s death.

“I think that’s probably a fair statement,” he said. “We’ve always had people (volunteer) but not as many. It’s every two years we go and do a blitz of AED, CPR training.”

“This is a medical emergency response,” Harnish added. “We also have regular, just general emergency trainings and events, such as building evacuation, fire, tornado, all those other types of general emergencies that you would find in any industrial setting. I guess the real focus for us is more on prevention than it is response, although response is important.”

Sandy Schultz greets Joshua Conant's friends at Port Huron Lanes on Feb. 10. From left to right: David Hart, Austin Smith, Adam Shier.

How do Conant's loved ones feel about the city's response?

At nearly every City Council meeting since mid-November, at least a few people have approached the podium during public comment with concerns about the response and investigation surrounding Conant’s death.

Whether the Michigan Liquor Control Commission will renew the Roche’s expiring liquor license this spring remains unclear, and news of any potential charges from the state attorney general’s office against subjects involved have yet to emerge several months after local law enforcement referred the investigation of the case to state agencies.

And on Monday, friends and family members of Conant’s said they remained dissatisfied with the response from the city’s elected officials — even if they considered patrol car AEDs and the training, in part inspired by their loss, a positive step.

“It’s nice that they have AEDs in the cars now, but it’s not really solving any of our issues. … We’re worried about Josh,” said Conant’s friend David Hart. “We’re looking for other solutions to other issues — like ‘Justice for Josh.' We just wanted charges filed, and we don’t want that bar opening back up.”

City Councilwoman Teri Lamb, left, assists Wendy Adams, who works in Port Huron's finance department, with placing a mask over manikin as part of CPR and AED training on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Multiple people have asked council to recommend the MLCC revoke the Roche’s licensing.

Conant’s uncle, Mark Sanderson, is among them. During last Monday’s meeting, he said he felt they should’ve responded as the city did when steps were taken to successfully stymie license renewal for the former Military Street Music Café.

“I think it was 2016. And the City Council got together, you had a public hearing,” Sanderson said. “You could’ve done the same thing with the Roche Bar. Have a public hearing, let all the residents come in, actually have the (business owners) come in (and) speak to the residents, and they can plead their case why they should stay open.”

Previously, City Manager James Freed told “Justice for Josh” supporters and council members he didn’t think the Roche would escape the Nov. 4 tragedy “without something happening to their liquor license.”

However, since then, officials have said they too are waiting for the investigative and legal processes to be carried out, and MLCC representatives have said the agency does not comment on any existing or potential license investigations.

However, on Monday, Freed said the city had been advised not to take any action in objecting to the Roche’s license renewal.

Mark Sanderson talks about his late nephew, Joshua Conant, during a vigil for the 26-year-old on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

“We would have to hold a quasi-trial here,” he said. “You would jeopardize the jury pool, compromising evidence. We talk about justice for Josh — I know this is hard — but we want to protect whatever prosecution the AG’s office brings out.”

On Friday, Freed released a legal memo delving further into the issue.

PH legal memo. by Jackie Smith on Scribd

Ahead of any attorney general decision, the Michigan State Police reported completing its investigation last month.

Adam Shier, also a friend of Conant’s, said, “Obviously I don’t feel like the city of Port Huron promoted violence, but when you leave a place like that open … you’re not making it any easier.”

With Pub Crawl slated for downtown this weekend, Shier and others have raised concerns over speculation whether the Roche would reopen in time, and Shier said he thought the potentiality was irresponsible. Owners have not been reachable or have not responded to attempts to seek comment.

“There could be better steps to take that could prevent something like this from happening again," Shier said.

In addition to the Roche, loved ones and supporters have brought up other questions. Sanderson said he thought the police department should change its policy in investigating performance of its own officers. Another came from Kenockee Township resident Ron Medere.

“I’d like to have a better understanding of what is the handcuffing policy and the discretion in using it,” Medere said Monday. “As a former police officer myself, I’m familiar with this. The two main factors usually are the circumstances of the arrest and the attitude and behavior of the person involved.”

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: 'You've got to learn': Inside the city's renewed focus on AED training