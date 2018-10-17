YouTube Went Down Around the World Today Prompting Outcry on Social Media

The disruption appeared to affect users around the world

YouTube confirmed that the website experienced a global outage late on Tuesday, apologizing to users for the inconvenience and promising that its streaming service would be up and running soon. The temporary disruption appeared to affect users around the world.

“We’re working on resolving this issue and will let you know once its fixed,” YouTube said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

Anguished social media users were quick to spot YouTube’s blackout.

Never seen YouTube down for 30+ minutes like this before ???? — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 17, 2018

Yes, our @YouTube is down, too. No, please don't call 911 - we can't fix it. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 17, 2018

Have you tried unplugging it and plugging it back in? — Koala (@KoalaKontrol) October 17, 2018

Youtube is down, so now we need other things to do on our lunch break :( — UNFD (@unfdcentral) October 17, 2018

The service appeared to be restored after about 90 minutes, much to some social media users’ relief.

Me leaving my moms room now that YouTube is back up pic.twitter.com/FoIHNCVIRC — _call.me.king ???????? (@_call_me_king0) October 17, 2018

It remains unclear what caused the outage. When asked for more details about the incident, Google declined to comment.