YouTube is experiencing outages too, site confirms

Several social media websites are experiencing outages on Tuesday morning. YouTube confirmed that some users are having trouble loading videos on the platform; meanwhile, platforms like Discord and Meta's Threads, Facebook and Instagram are down as well.

According to a post on Google's support page, users may be experiencing an empty home page, error messages, spinning wheels while scrolling on Shorts, and running out of videos to watch on Shorts' infinite feed.

"Rest assured we're working on a fix now!" the post says.

YouTube also shared an update on its X account, which links to the support page.

thanks to everyone who sent notes about loading issues with YouTube: we're on it! 🔍 will follow up here once things are back to normal, you can also follow our Help Community post for details ➡️ https://t.co/4Ezmtku3Em — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) March 5, 2024

The root cause of these widespread outages remains unclear. Sometimes, several platforms go down at the same time if they're using the same cloud computing services, like AWS. But AWS is not reporting any issues; plus, companies like Meta and Google are large enough to operate data centers independently of providers like AWS, making outages of this nature uncommon.

This story is developing...