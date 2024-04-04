As youths grapple with climate anxiety, they turn to activism, education for hope

As a child, Stephanie Salgado Altamirano would rush to the shores of Omoa on her semi-annual family visits, a secluded beach in her home country of Honduras. It felt like her family’s precious secret.

But the beach grew more crowded each year — not with people, but junk.

Altamirano and her family started to wear shoes on the beach to avoid the needles and plastic jutting out of the sand. She’d always try to clean the beach, but it was too much for one child. And the next day, the junk was there again.

“That was the first time I can actually remember feeling hopeless and powerless,” Altamirano, 22, said, her voice strained with emotion. “Not being able to get back to how it was originally, because it was out of our control, was hard to hear as an 8-year-old. It was heartbreaking.”

Years later, as a student at Vel Phillips Memorial High School in Madison, Altamirano would understand that the problems tainting Omoa Beach — and the lack of potable water, Honduras’ deadly hurricanes and the rise of painful diseases like chikungunya virus and dengue fever — were all connected to climate change.

“I remember thinking, ‘My God, where are we headed, and why are people not paying attention?’” Altamirano said.

Altamirano isn’t alone in that line of questioning, a jolting one that elicits fear, anxiety and existential worry for the future.

Youth, in general, are stressed about the climate, exhibiting signs of “climate anxiety.”

Students gather to share the observations they recorded in their nature journals during an observation activity March 14 at Pierce Park in Appleton. During these activities, Joann Casper's sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade Fox River Academy students look for similarities and differences in things they see around them in nature.

The term refers to the negative emotions people feel when they think about climate change, according to Judy Braus, the executive director of the North American Association for Environmental Education. It affects everyone differently and can lead to depression, the inability to act, anger or hopelessness.

“The climate anxiety piece is worrying about climate to the point where it's affecting your ability to actually respond in a positive way,” Braus said.

A 2022 national survey by EdWeek Research Center found that 37% of 14- to 18-year-olds are anxious when they think about climate change. About 34% said they feel afraid, and 30% said they feel helpless.

What's more, certain populations of children are even more vulnerable to climate change-related mental health struggles due to poverty, racism, gender, disability and other factors, according to a 2023 report from the American Psychological Association.

In Wisconsin, climate change is top of mind for young people, up there with political division and gun violence, according to a 2023 report from Wisconsin State Office of Children’s Mental Health.

One of the key ways to help youths navigate these complex feelings about climate change is to talk about them, according to Braus.

That’s where environmental education comes in: helping youth understand the environment and their ability to make a difference.

Environmental education gives students knowledge and agency to make change

Environmental education is not new to Wisconsin. It was one of the first states to have standards, which were established in 1935. While the standards have changed since the 1930s, students today learn about the relationships between natural and cultural systems and the effects humans have on those systems.

In fact, the Badger State is the birthplace of Earth Day, celebrated for the first time in 1970, after state Sen. Gaylord Nelson suggested a day devoted to environmental education to become better stewards. Earth Day is celebrated each year on April 22.

At Fox River Academy, an environmental charter school in Appleton, environmental education is woven into virtually all aspects of students’ learning.

While the school teaches that climate change is happening, it tries not to take a doom-and-gloom approach, focusing instead on what’s being done through individual actions or environmental policies to combat it.

"We make changes as individuals through knowledge, how powerful knowledge is, and then sharing that knowledge," said Joann Kasper, a teacher at Fox River Academy.

On a dreary Thursday afternoon, Kasper's middle schoolers headed to the woodsy expanse behind their classroom to “nature journal” — drawing and observing natural phenomena occurring around them, hypothesizing what natural event took place.

Teacher Joann Casper, right, keeps here eyes on potential rainfall as she leads students in an observation activity March 14 at Pierce Park in Appleton. During these activities, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade Fox River Academy students look for similarities and differences in things they see around them in nature.

Skyler Ayres, a sixth-grader, busily sketched the roots of a great oak. She suspected a hole beneath its roots was the den of “a very large chipmunk.”

Skyler has been receiving an environmental education since kindergarten. She loves nature so much it’s a struggle to pick her favorite thing about it. But if she had to choose, she’d say it's animals, especially endangered species.

“I love animals for their beauty and their impact on the ecosystem,” Skyler said. “Animals need to eat other animals so they can survive. Once they die, they go into the soil, and that helps the soil so other things can grow better. It’s the circle of life.”

Fox River Academy student Skyler Ayres, 11, participates in an observation activity March 14 at Pierce Park in Appleton.

Humans have done a lot of harm to these precious ecosystems, Skyler said, and she’s worried about the continued effect deforestation will have on a system she admires. She isn’t as worried about how climate change will affect her, but she does worry about the animals.

She has some ideas about what humans can do to help them.

“If someone cuts down a tree, they should plant two trees,” Skyler said. “Cutting down trees takes away habitats and makes cities larger, which makes human things larger. More cars, more gas. So if you cut down a tree, plant two trees, so animals have a chance to survive.”

Moira Letourneaux and Madhumathi Sankar, sixth-graders at Fox River Academy, said they're nervous about the future of the climate. But, like Skyler, they have hope.

Fox River Academy sixth-grader Madhumathi Sankar focuses during the classroom portion of an outdoor observation activity March 14 at Pierce Park in Appleton.

“I hope factories come less and less, and then pollution will become less and less and then the world will become good again,” Moira said.

If they could fix one thing about the environment, it would be the people.

“The people are the reason that this happened,” according to Moira.

But sometimes people don’t listen when it comes to the environment, Madhumathi said. She said she can get people to pay attention by showing them what to do, like respecting the outdoors. And if enough people show each other what to do, people can make a lot of change.

“If you believe in them, that is,” she said.

"One piece of plastic —" Moira said. “Can make a whole change,” Madhumathi added, finishing her friend’s sentence.

Connecting with nature has profound impacts on youth mental health

Climate anxiety isn’t necessarily on the minds of younger kids yet. But environmental education can still have profound effects on their mental health.

Green Bay mother Leah Weakley has a first-grader, Emerson, who attends the environmental school Wequiock Elementary. Students get hands-on environmental instruction like tending gardens and raising chickens on the school’s grounds.

For Weakley, it’s important her kids get an environmental education because she doesn’t want them glued to their electronics.

“I wanted to kind of break them of that and to make sure that they know when they’re stressed, there’s always nature,” she said.

While Weakley’s children aren’t experiencing climate anxiety, per se, they are developing connections to nature through their environmental education that positively affect their emotional well-being.

Leah Weakley and her children, Evelyn, 4, and Emerson, 7, pose for a portrait on March 19 at Wequiock Elementary School in Green Bay.

Weakley’s daughter, Evelyn, attends Oak Learning Center, a half-day 4K program where students spend most of their time outdoors exploring nature. Evelyn, who previously wasn’t big on the outdoors, now loves being outside.

“She is my little nature girl now,” Weakley said.

Spending time in nature has been linked to lower stress, improved attention, better mood and reduced risk of psychiatric disorders, according to the American Psychological Association.

Having access to nature and green spaces also has a lasting effect on children. A study of over 900,000 Denmark residents between 1985 and 2003 found that children who had low exposure to green spaces were 55% more likely to develop a mental illness than children with abundant green space access.

Jessica Medina is also a Wequiock parent with two sons, Jack and Austin, in third and first grades, respectively.

Her sons are more active since they started attending Wequiock and are more likely to spend time outside than to play video games.

While she hasn’t talked with her sons about climate change, she does talk with them about the mental health benefits of being outside.

“I feel like it helps their mood,” Medina said. “I’m hoping in the future they still remember that like, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling down, go for a walk.’”

Activism helps youth channel their climate anxiety into positive community influence

Most 15-year-olds don’t find themselves at a long conference table holding energy executives accountable, but Isak Drangstveit, now 17, learned the power of activism from an early age.

Drangstveit has been part of green clubs since he was in middle school. Such clubs are voluntary groups that educate students on environmental issues and encourage them to take action to improve their environment.

As a student representing his green club, he had scheduled a meeting to ask Waunakee Utilities what steps it was taking to reduce its carbon footprint and expand renewable energy. At the meeting, Drangstveit felt intimidated. He wasn't prepared for the line of questions he was asked, and he felt like their seating him at this cartoonishly long table was part of a power move.

Drangstveit surprised himself in the end by pointing out that WPPI Energy — of which Waunakee Utilities is an executive member — produced more coal energy than the national average.

He realized that, for environmental changes to happen, "we need to talk to our politicians, especially if (energy executives) aren't going to move progress along," Drangstveit said. That meeting with Waunakee Utilities "broke everything loose" for him, even if that night didn't lead to any direct changes.

Drangstveit is one of thousands of youths pushing to make big and small changes in their communities. And Drangstveit knows all about that.

Drangstveit, a resident of Waunakee, grew up in Crandon, a hotbed for the decadeslong environmental activism in the battle over Exxon attempting to mine metallic sulfide. Crandon has become synonymous with the power of grassroots organizing after the town and tribal nations successfully fought to protect the land against the world’s largest energy company. In fact, Drangstveit's great-grandfather helped lead the charge in the successful fight against Exxon.

Drangstveit is young enough that the Crandon mines were the stuff of lore, but the stories have inspired him since he can remember. He remembers being in fifth-grade science when the concept of climate change took on a new and frightening meaning.

“All of a sudden I realized, like, ‘Wait a minute, the woods, which is pretty much my home, could die; it could go away in my lifetime,’” Drangstveit said. “That was an instant fear.”

Fear quickly turned into action.

Stephanie Salgado Altamirano, 22, organized, co-led and spoke at Madison's youth-led climate protest in 2019. She and her high school peers were inspired by Greta Thunberg's Friday climate strikes and participated in the international movement Sept. 20, 2019.

In fifth grade, he petitioned to get the plastic water bottles sold in the school cafeteria removed. Although he was unsuccessful, he didn't beat himself up over it because "it never works the first time."

Then, he started a green club at his middle and intermediate schools. In high school, he joined the already-established group ECO, which stands for "environmentally compassionate organization.”

Eventually, he joined Action for the Climate Emergency, a national organization that educates and supports young people to get involved in climate solutions, and created a local chapter in Waunakee. And he petitioned the Waunakee Village Board to form a sustainability committee starting his sophomore year of high school.

The committee was not formed until February of this year, but in late March, the village president nominated Drangstveit to sit on that committee; his nomination is awaiting full board approval.

According to Braus, collective action through individual work is the ultimate goal of a climate education.

“It's really thinking about how … can you take action in your community? What can you do in your house and work (and) at school that can make a difference and contribute to a healthier world?” Braus said.

But action can also make people feel better about the future, said Linda Hall, director of the state Office of Children’s Mental Health. It’s something she and her team have noticed functions as an antidote to the sense of futility and betrayal so many young people associate with climate change.

“We’ve noticed that when students, especially high school and college students, feel they have agency to impact the world around them, that it contributes to their well-being,” Hall said. “In that process, youth are developing skills and social connections that will help them into adulthood.”

At 22, Altamirano is putting those skills to practice. Her anxiety has calmed since she started getting involved in climate change policies, but in high school, she felt apprehensive about the future. She didn’t see the point of going to college or having kids “if the planet was going to ruins anyway.”

But she kept learning about her environment and what she could do. She started making connections between climate change, immigration and racial justice, all of which brought her back to her roots in Honduras.

Stephanie Salgado Altamirano, 22, has been organizing with her peers ever since she could connect the impacts happening to her home country of Honduras with the effects of climate change. Altamirano, middle right, said climate change education must also include racial justice, immigration rights and women's rights, in what's commonly referred to as intersectionality.

Those lessons came to a head when she organized and co-led Madison’s youth-led climate strike her senior year of high school in 2019.

“I think all that climate anxiety built up, and it just exploded in the best way possible,” Altamirano said. “Nobody could stop younger Stephanie.”

Not even her parents, who worried about their green card-carrying teenage daughter, could stop her from speaking on the steps of the state Capitol. But taking a cue from climate activist Greta Thunberg, she knew she couldn’t stay silent.

More than 1,000 students walked out of their classrooms as part of the youth climate strike on Sept. 20, 2019, an international day when thousands of students across the country and abroad participated in solidarity with Thunberg, who went on strike every Friday at her school to draw awareness to climate change.

“I realized the worst thing I could do with my anxiety was foster it, isolate it,” Altamirano said. “What always brings me back to hope now is my friends who are also doing the work, being passionate alongside me.”

