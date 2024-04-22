Youth Violence Prevention Week underway in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — During Youth Violence Prevention week in Hampton, hopeful city leaders and organizers created a week of activities and events to encourage students to combat gun violence.

The week kicked off with the Reunion of Hope.

“We partnered along with our faith partners, community leaders and activists in our community to really celebrate the work that we’ve been doing, but also remember those lives that have impacted by gun violence within our city,” said Hugo Morrison, senior family services coordinator with the Hampton Department of Youth and Young Adult Opportunities. “It’s a day of remembrance, the day to come out and instill hope. We offer prayers, we offer reflections, we have community members tie affirmations or reflections with the ribbons of hope around the Tree of Remembrance,”

Hope, Hampton, Football is a community event with seven-on-seven games at Gosnold’s Hope Park. Morrison said the games are in honor of the late Hampton High School student athlete Vic’Quan Newtown.

“We want to make sure that we support his family, as we have been doing,” Morrison said. “Standing with him in times of solidarity in the moments after his death.”

Previously: Mother hopes killer of Hampton HS senior lives ‘not the life you desire, but the life you deserve’

He adds the student-athletes in the games “will leave a day with affirmations, [including] what they can do in their own sphere of influence of connecting and preventing violence. We’re most excited about that. They’re actually going to lead off the games with saying what their commitment to preventing violence is in our community and use their influence as peer leaders.”

Middle and high school students will enjoy the City on my Chest Hope Fest during the week.

“It’s a business talk and pep rally experience with breakout discussions,” Morrison said.

The week will wrap up with the Gala of Hope at the Virginia Air and Space Museum, which doubles as a graduation for six students in the Hampton divergent program.

“It’s a 12-week intensive program [in which] we have identified our most vulnerable population that we serve,” Morrison said. “They go through a series of courses through conflict mediation, conflict resolution skills, practicing mindfulness, things that [are] tips and tools and strategies that they can use in real time moments to help them make the best decision possible. It’s a part of our prevention strategy and intervention strategy. There is an enforcement component to it if need be. We like to come alongside of you to give you some tools that you can use to change your own life.”

Learn more about the Youth Violence Prevention Week at https://hampton.gov/2993/Hopeful-Hampton—Urgency-of-Now.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.