Youth stabbed near Lake Casitas when meet up turns violent

Two male juveniles were injured in a fight with five other people near Lake Casitas in the Ojai area, sheriff's officials reported Sunday.

One of the youths was stabbed in the incident reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. and taken to a local hospital but was expected to survive, Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Rob Yoos said. He said the other youth was beaten up and treated at the scene.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime, Yoos said. Three are juveniles and two are adults, he said.

The individuals involved in the incident were in two separate groups that reportedly arranged to meet at the location at Casitas Pass and Laguna Ridge Fire roads. It was not clear why the meeting on the back side of the lake turned violent.

Yoos did not have information on the type of weapon used in the stabbing.

