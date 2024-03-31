Youth killed, others hurt in crash near Woodburn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A youth was killed and others injured in a 2-car crash east of Woodburn Saturday afternoon, the Oregon State Police told KOIN 6 News.

There were 6 people total in the vehicles when the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on ORE-211 near Milepost 4, about 4 miles east of Woodburn, authorities said.

The road is closed in both directions at this time.

No further details are available at this time. KOIN 6 News will have updates as they develop.

