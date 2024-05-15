Youth home worker shoved by teen dies after hitting head on concrete, Iowa reports say

A woman who worked at a youth home in Iowa died days after she was shoved by a 15-year-old boy at the facility, according to police and news reports.

Kathleen Galloway-Menke, 50, hit her head on concrete when she was pushed by the teen running away from the Ellipsis youth home in Johnston on May 8, the family’s attorney told KCCI.

According to a police report obtained by the Des Moines Register, the 15-year-old “had a history of being violent.” Four police officers suffered minor injuries during the incident, the publication reported.

Galloway-Menke sustained a “severe brain injury,” and she died after being taken off life support Tuesday, May 14, Western Iowa Today reported.

Ellipsis was formed in 2021 from the joining of two organizations — Youth Homes of Mid-America and Youth Emergency Services & Shelter. It serves more than 750 children and their families, according to its website.

“Ellipsis is profoundly saddened by this situation, and we extend heartfelt thoughts to all who are affected. We deeply and personally mourn this loss,” Chris Koepplin, the CEO of Ellipsis, said in a statement to the Des Moines Register.

Police said the 15-year-old was being held in a juvenile detention facility, according to WHO13.

Johnston is a northwest suburb of Des Moines.

