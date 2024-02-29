Youth hockey coach sexually abused two kids and filmed them, Missouri officials say

A former youth hockey coach pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two children and filming the abuse, federal prosecutors say.

One child was abused more than 50 times by James R. Lambert, 42, of Lake St. Louis, from age 6 to age 17, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri. The abuse was recorded “on numerous occasions,” prosecutors said.

When the victim came forward, he also reported “suspicions” that another child was abused by Lambert, prosecutors said.

The second victim was sexually abused by Lambert when they were between 6 and 9 years old, prosecutors said. Court documents said the abuse occurred between 2019 and 2023.

Lambert’s attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

After the first victim came forward detailing abuse he faced between 2007 and 2018, authorities searched Lambert’s belongings and found more than 2,000 files of child pornography on his electronic devices, according to court documents.

About 800 of the files found were of the second, younger victim, 39 of the files were of the first victim that initially came forward, and more than 1,185 were downloaded from the internet, according to court documents.

Court documents also say Lambert traveled with the first victim out of Missouri for the purpose of sexually abusing him. The child was taken to Illinois, Kentucky, Nevada, France and Switzerland when he was between 6 and 11, according to court documents.

The victim said Lambert told him he loved him and that it was “normal” to be sexually touched, the plea agreement said.

The first victim came forward as an adult, according to court records and the prosecutor. He had “felt scared to tell anyone about the sexual abuse because (Lambert) told him he needed to keep it a secret,” the plea agreement said.

Several victims and family members came forward and provided statements about the abuse.

They shared how the videos of their abuse will continue to haunt them as they circulate online.

“If I apply for a job that needs a background check, I am worried that these pictures will surface,” one victim wrote. “I am constantly victimized, knowing the awful truth that I can never escape these photos or the people that profit from them both sexually and monetarily.”

Lambert pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography, one count of transporting a minor across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity, one count of receiving child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual abuse.

Prosecutors will ask that Lambert be sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to the plea agreement.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 18.

