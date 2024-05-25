Yours? CPD photos show many stolen items recovered

*The above video shows how to report a crime tip to U.S. Marshals*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — High end power tools, new shoes, purses, luggage, cell phones and more.

Those are just some of the vast amount of suspected stolen items taken from vehicles on Cleveland’s westside, according to police.

Police said vehicles were targeted at the Wyndham Hotel on West 150th, as well as on Lake Avenue, and along Detroit Avenue from West 25th to West 58th Streets.

“Contractor’s vans and pickup trucks were also targeted, specifically Fords, so some of the tools in the photos are likely from those events,” officials said.

You can see the photos of the suspected stolen items here.

According to Cleveland Police, If anyone was a victim of a theft, filed a report and you recognize your stolen property, please contact Detective Nan at 216-327-4945.

